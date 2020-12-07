Jailers Refuse Spectacles For Nearly Blind Navlakha, Says Partner

Gautam Navlakha, a 70-year-old civil rights activist and former columnist with Newsclick, has been jailed since April under UAPA in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. His partner Sahba Husain in a statement on 7 December alleged that his spectacles were stolen on 27 November and a replacement pair she sent has been refused to be received by Taloja jail authorities in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Navlakha is a patient of several ailments, is considered high risk in the COVID-19 pandemic, and has very poor vision without his glasses. His partner alleges that he was not allowed to call for a replacement until three days later on 30 November, but even those attempts proved futile.