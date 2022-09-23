In Photos: Roads Waterlogged, Trees Uprooted as Rains Continue To Lash Delhi

New Delhi: Civic body workers attempt to clear a waterlogged road after rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi, Thursday.
(Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Parts of Delhi were submerged for the second consecutive day on Thursday, 22 September, as incessant rain continued to lash the national capital region.
A portion of a road in the city caved, roads were left waterlogged, and trees were uprooted, as massive traffic snarls were reported from many parts of the city.
Meanwhile, the weather department issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rains at most places in the city.
New Delhi: Vietnamese tourists visit Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, 23 September.
Gurugram: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, 22 September.
Gurugram: Commuters push their vehicle down a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after rainfall, in Gurugram, Thursday, 22 September.
New Delhi: Students take shelter under trees during heavy rains in New Delhi, Thursday, 22 September.
New Delhi: People wearing raincoats riding a scooter during rains in New Delhi, Thursday.
New Delhi: Jama Masjid during rains in New Delhi, Thursday.
New Delhi: Civic body workers attempt to clear a waterlogged road after rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi, Thursday.
New Delhi: Youngsters holding an umbrella walk down the Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi, Thursday, 22 September.
