In Photos: India This Week

India's Neeraj Chopra bows down on the track after winning in the finals of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Saturday, 7 August, 2021. Chopra became the first to win Athletics Gold for India ever.
(Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress MLA and Bengali singer Aditi Munshi wear gold coloured mask to the idol of Goddess Durga to spread awareness against COVID-19 on the occasion of Khuti Puja ritual as the beginning of the puja festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, 8 August.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoists the party flag at the newly inaugurated J&K PCC office, in Srinagar, Tuesday, 10 August.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020, reacts at a felicitation programme, in Guwahati, Friday, 13 August.
Indian women's hockey team arrive at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, 9 August.
An artist gives final touch to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, at Lalbaug in Mumbai, Thursday, 12 August.
Women celebrate Hariyali Teej festival at Narmarda temple in Bhopal, Wednesday, 11 August.
A muslim man makes Rakhi on the theme of COVID-19, ahead of the Rakhshabandhan festival, in Ahmedabad, Friday, 13 August.
Opposition MPs protest in the well of the House during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, 10 August.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties leaders at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, 12 August.
A vehicle buried under the debris after a landslide in Kinnaur district, Thursday,12 August.
People travel through a boat at a flooded area in Varanasi, Friday, 13 August.
Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Friday,13 August.
