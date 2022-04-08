In Photos: India This Week

A woman carries her child as she walks towards Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Chaitra Navratri festival, at Katra in Reasi district on Saturday, 2 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From welcoming Navratri and Ramadan hand-in-hand, to celebrating Gudhi Padwa, Yoga Utsav, and so many festivals, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, 8 April.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former union minister P Chidambaram exchange greetings at Parliament House, during the second part of the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 5 April.
Women dressed in traditional attire ride bikes as they take part in a procession celebrating Gudhi Padwa or the Maharashtrian New Year, in Mumbai, Saturday, 2 April, 2022.
Participants in the 'Yoga Utsav' at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday, 7 April.
Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Rajendra Agrawal conducts proceedings in the House, amid a protest during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 5 April.
A fly-past of aircrafts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the conclave organised to commemorate the 60 years of service of IAFs Chetak helicopter, at NISA Hakimpet, in Hyderabad on Saturday, 2 April.
Congress activists take part in a demonstration against the surge in prices of fuel and other essential commodities, in Amritsar on Monday, 4 April.
Tourists visit Asia's largest tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan Mountains overlooking Dal Lake, in Srinagar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presents awards at the NDRFs Annual Conference on Capacity Building Disaster Response -2022, in New Delhi on Thursday, 7 April.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar flags off Mumbai Metro's 7 and 2A lines, in Mumbai on Saturday, 2 April.
Quinton De Kock of LSG during the 15th T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, at DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai on Thursday, 7 April.
Buddhist monks participate in the 16th International Tipitaka Chanting ceremony, praying for World peace, at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Wednesday, 6 April.
BJP MPs listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modis virtual address on the occasion of the partys Foundation Day, at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 6 April.
