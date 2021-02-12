In Photos: India This Week

From the aftermath of the glacier burst, to PM Modi saluting Ghulam Nabi Azad, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
India
Published:
Sushila shows a photograph of her son Manjanu Bakhla, a worker at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project who went missing after the glacier burst in Chamoli district, at her house in Mahurangvillage in Lohardaga district, Wednesday, 10 February. | (Photo: PTI)
From families waiting for their loved ones in the aftermath of the glacier burst in Chamoli, to PM Modi saluting Ghulam Nabi Azad, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Sushila shows a photograph of her son Manjanu Bakhla, a worker at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project who went missing after the glacier burst in Chamoli district, at her house in Mahurangvillage in Lohardaga district, Wednesday, 10 February, 2021. Bakhla along with eight other villagers from Lohardaga district are missing since the glacier burst at Joshimath in the Dhauli Ganga River on Sunday, 7 February.A shoe lies in the debris near the Tapovan hydel project tunnel, following Sunday’s glacier burst at Joshimath, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Thursday, 11 February.Police use water cannon to disperse Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, during their protest march towards the State Secretariat against the alleged backdoor appointments in various sectors, in Thiruvananthapuram.
General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at party workers during Congress Kisan Mahapanchayat at Chilagna Sultanpur, in Saharanpur district, Wednesday, 10 February.Youth Congress and Chhatra Parishad activists raise slogans after being detained by police, during their Bangla Bandh demonstration over Thursday, 10 February’s, alleged police crackdown at a rally, in Kolkata. Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the glacier burst in Joshimath, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Thursday, 11 February.A participant during the state-level bullock cart race at Kempanahalli near Chikkamagaluru, on Wednesday, 10 February. Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala being felicitated on her return, after serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case, in Krishnagiri district, on Monday, 8 February.Ships take part in Indian Navy’s largest war game – the biennial Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX 21) – which commenced in early January, in the Indian Ocean Region. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait drinks holy water brought by Sikh farmers from Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 9 February.A farmer at Singhu border during their ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, 7 February.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)