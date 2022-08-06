In Photos: India This Week

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a protest march as part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, 5 August, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
From Tamil Nadu hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad to Congress' nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment, and GST hike, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Kochi: A man riding a horse passes through the waterlogged Aluva Shiva temple premises following monsoon rains, in Kochi, Tuesday, 2 August 2022.
Chennai: Koneru Humpy shakes hands with Nana Dzagnidze as India A defeated third-seeded Georgia 3-1 in the sixth-round match of the women�s section at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, Wednesday, 3 August 2022.
New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari rides a motorcycle along with other MPs as he takes part in the �Tiranga Bike Rally for the MPs of all parties, at Red Fort in old Delhi, Wednesday morning, 3 August, 2022.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Sunday, 31 July 2022.
Jammu: A shopkeeper arranges tricoloured kites at his shop ahead of the Independence day, in Jammu, Tuesday, 2 August, 2022.
New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with party leaders after being detained by police during a protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, at New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, 5 August 2022.
Solapur: Volunteers ride bicycles during a Har Ghar Tiranga awareness rally, ahead of the Independence Day, in Solapur district, Thursday, 4 August, 2022.
New Delhi: All India Mahila Congress President Netta DSouza and Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu with party activists raise slogans during a march as part of party�s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, 5 August 2022.
Chennai: Cadets celebrate during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony at Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, Saturday, 30 July 2022.
Birmingham: Indias Murali Sreeshankar competes in the Mens Long Jump finals during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, 4 August 2022.
Amritsar: Female college students dance with their teachers to celebrate Teej Festival in the holy month of Shravan, in Amritsar, Tuesday, 2 August, 2022.
Kolkata: Nine MLAs were administered the oath as Cabinet Ministers by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata.
Mumbai: Monsoon clouds gather over the city skyline, in Mumbai, Friday, 5 August 2022.
Kolkata: CPI(M) supporters participate in a protest rally against former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after he was arrested by ED officials in connection with its investigation into teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata, Sunday, 31 July 2022.
New Delhi: Former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, at the latters residence in New Delhi, Thursday, 4 August 2022.
Amritsar: Students wade through a flooded street following monsoon rains, in Amritsar, Friday, 5 August 2022.
Chandigarh: Police personnel use water cannons to disperse Congress workers during their protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential commodities, in Chandigarh, Friday, 5 August 2022.