In Photos: India This Week

Ghaziabad: Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad on Friday, 4 4 March
(Photo: PTI)
From rescuing Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine to Maha Shivratri celebrations, here's a look at India this week.
Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being greeted by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 1 March.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes victory sign as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the 6th phase of Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, on Thursday, 3 March.
Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections on Monday, 28 February.
New Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch, with her predecessor Ajay Tyagi, after taking charge at the SEBI office in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 2 March. Buch is the first woman chief of SEBI.
Tibetan monks during a traditional prayer on the first day of 'Losar', the Tibetan New Year at the Tsuglagkhang temple, in Dharamshala, on Thursday, 3 March.
A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, Bihar on Friday, 4 March
Indian Air Force (IAF) organises a fire power demonstration during a full dress rehearsal of the exercise 'Vayu Shakti' 2022, at the Air Force firing range at Pokhran, in Jaisalmer, on Friday, 4 March.
An aerial view of the Arogya Vanam inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, in the presence of First Lady Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Presidents Estate, in New Delhi. The 6.6-acre Vanam developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra will be open for public viewing from Tuesday, 1 March.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly polls, in Varanasi on Thursday, 3 March.
Tourists ride a yak during their visit to McLeodganj, in Dharamshala, on Thursday, 3 March.
Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association garland a poster at a cinema hall during release of the Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's new film 'Jhund', in Kolkata, on Friday, 4 March.