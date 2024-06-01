In Photos: India This Week

Flood-affected people with their sheep leave on a boat for safer pastures after the area was inundated with floodwaters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal at Kampur in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday, 31 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From the successful launch of Agnikul Cosmos' 3-D printed cryogenic rocket in Sriharikota to the water crisis in Delhi, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Flames billow out after a fire broke out in a forest near residential area in Shimla on Sunday night, 26 May.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday, 28 May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and party leader Suvendu Adhikari during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata on Tuesday, 28 May.
Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out a sub-orbital test flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Thursday, 30 May.
Residents collect drinking water from a tanker amid an ongoing water crisis at Vivekananda Colony in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on Thursday, 30 May.
Students of BN College run away from the police during a protest after a final year student was beaten to death by unidentified persons on the law college campus of Patna University in Patna on Tuesday, 28 May.
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, returned to India and was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Bengaluru on Friday, 31 May.
Women cover their head with scarves to protect from the scorching heat on a hot summer day in Patna on Friday, 31 May.
Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for their respective polling booths ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Dharamshala on Thursday, 30 May.
