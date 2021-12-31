In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: Kitemaker Jagmohan Kanojia displays his kites made for the New Year at his workshop in Amritsar, on Thursday, 30 December.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
From preperations for the new year to doctors' protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Doctors shout slogans during a protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 28 December.
Patna: Junior doctors light candles as they observe 'Black Day' to condemn the police action on the peaceful protest of resident doctors in New Delhi, who were agitating over the delay in NEET-PG counseling 2021, at Patna Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday, 29 December.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Sivagiri Mutt during the inaugural ceremony of the 89th Sivagiri pilgrimage, at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, 30 December.
Pretoria, South Africa: India's captain Virat Kohli (left) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's batsman Lungi Ngidi (far right) during the fifth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Centurion Park in South Africa, on Thursday, 30 December. India beat South Africa by 113 runs.
Jammu: Leaders and activists of Apni Party hold placards during a peaceful protest march against the proposal of the J&K delimitation commission, in Jammu, on Wednesday, 29 December.
Muzaffarnagar: Police personnel inspect after a boiler explosion at a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, on Sunday, 26 December.
New Delhi: Members of All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other organisations protest against 'Haridwar Hate Assembly' where calls were made for genocide against Muslims, outside Uttarakhand Bhavan in New Delhi, on Monday, 27 December.
Bengaluru: A worker cleans a statue of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday, 27 December.
Varanasi: Bollywood actress and MP Hema Malini presents 'Shiv Parvati Vivah Nritya Natika' on the second day of the inaugural edition of Kashi Film Festival, in Varanasi, on Tuesday, 28 December.
New Delhi: A homeless man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold winter evening, in New Delhi, on Monday, 27 December.
Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a section of Kanpur metro line in Kanpur, on Tuesday, 28 December, along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries.
Gurugram: Passengers wait in a long queue outside the HUDA City Centre metro station after the Delhi government ordered metro services to operate with 50 percent capacity to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Gurugram, on Wednesday, 29 December.
