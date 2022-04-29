In Photos: India This Week

The Taj Mahal sees a low footfall of tourists during noon due to the constant scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Agra, Tuesday, 26 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From a raging fire at the Bhalswa landfill site to European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in Jaipur, Friday, 29 April.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Commission Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen during the Raisina Dialogue 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, 25 April.
Demolition drive of illegal structures at the site, where communal clash had broken out on Ram Navami procession, in Himmatnagar, Tuesday, 26 April 2022.
Thanjavur: Mangled remains of the chariot after eleven people were electrocuted and died on the spot during the chariot procession, in Kalimedu area of Thanjavur district.
A massive fire which broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, Tuesday, 26 April 2022.
Hindus organise Roza Iftar for Muslims in a temple, in Ajmer, Monday, 25 April 2022.
Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, 25 April 2022.
Heavy police force deployment at Dada Jalalpur a day before a Dharma Sansad by the seers, in Haridwar district, Tuesday, 26 April.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during their visit to Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, at Kalkaji in New Delhi, Monday, 25 April 2022.
Police detain an activist of Indian Youth Congress during a protest against the arrest of Congress leader Jignesh Mevani, outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 27 April.
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta along with party leaders put up a board with the message Welcome to Madhavpuram at the village entrance after renaming the village Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram.
Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, 27 April.
