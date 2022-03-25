In Photos: India This Week

Secunderabad: Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a scrap godown at Bhoiguda area, in Secunderabad, Wednesday, 23 March. At least 11 migrant workers were killed while one worker managed to escape, according to officials.
From the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum to Yogi Adityanath taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Birbhum: Police personnel near the houses that were set on fire by some miscreants allegedly for avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Tuesday, 22 March. At least 8 people were burnt to death in the incident, according to officials.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 23 March.
Chandigarh: Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the newly sworn-in state Cabinet ministers, pose for photographs at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Saturday, 19 March.
Srinagar: Tulips bloom inside Asia's largest tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan Mountains overlooking Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 23 March. The garden was opened for the public on Wednesday.
Patna: Locals participate in a march to celebrate the 110th Bihar Diwas at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Tuesday, 22 March.
Navi Mumbai: Women play fugdi as they celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at APMC fruit market, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, 21 March.
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami during his oath taking ceremony, in Dehradun.
Patna: Students undergo treatment for food poisoning at a temporary health camp in Gandhi Maidan, in Patna, Thursday, 24 March. At least 100 school students fell ill after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations on Tuesday, according to officials.
Haveri: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays respect to the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the medical student who was killed in Ukraine, at Chalageri village in Haveri district, Monday, 21 March.
New Delhi: Students stage a protest after Supreme Court refused to accord urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab case, at Jamia Millia Islamia Campus in New Delhi, Thursday, 24 March.
Lucknow: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, for the second consecutive term, at Atal Bihari Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Friday, 25 March.
New Delhi: Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists protest demanding ban on the film The Kashmir Files, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, 19 March.
Birbhum: WB CM Mamata Banerjee consoles family members of Bhadu Shaikh, after 8 people died in the violence that broke out at Bogtui village on Tuesday morning, in Birbhum district, Thursday, 24 March.
Srinagar: Women carrying water pitchers on their heads walk towards their homes after collecting drinking water from a nearby stream on World Water Day, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, March 22, 2022
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, during the latters swearing-in ceremony as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, at Atal Bihari Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Friday, 25 March.
