In Photos: India This Week

Prayagraj: A view of tents where Hindu devotees are staying for Kalpvas during month-long Magh Mela, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, 19 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From preparations for the Republic Day celebrations to the upcoming state Assembly polls, here's a glimpse at India this week.
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, Thursday, 20 January.
Mohali: Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann ahead of Punjab polls, in Mohali, Tuesday, 18 January.
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Power Minister and BJP candidate Srikant Sharma performs 'Yamuna pujan' before filing his nomination papers for Assembly elections, in Mathura, Wednesday, 19 January.
Agra: Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal shrouded in fog, during a cold winter morning in Agra, Thursday, 20 January.
Guwahati: Women tailors prepare the national flags ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, at Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board office at Chandmari, in Guwahati, Monday, 17 January.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his cabinet colleagues after paying floral tribute at the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, at Valluvarkottam in Chennai, Saturday, 15 January.
Kolkata: Workers carry COVID-19 waste from a state government-run COVID-19 hospital for dumping, in Kolkata, Tuesday.
Lucknow: Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya and others join the Samajwadi Party (SP) in presence of party President Akhilesh Yadav at the party office in Lucknow, Friday, 14 January. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP.
New Delhi: An artist gives final touches to a wall mural during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, 15 January.
New Delhi: Army jawans display their war skills during the Army Day Parade, at KM Cariappa Parade Ground, in New Delhi, Saturday, 15 January.
