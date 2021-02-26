In Photos: India This Week

From fuel price hikes to the 1st match at the revamped Narendra Modi stadium, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Congress party workers carry an LPG cylinder during a protest against the price hike of petroleum products, in Lucknow, Thursday, 25 February, 2021. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Bhopal Mahila Congress activists burn an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a protest against alleged crimes faced by women, at PCC headquarters in Bhopal, Wednesday, 24 February 2021.President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah interact with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, 24 February, 2021.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on an electric scooter to reach her Kalighat residence from Nabanna (State Secretariat), in a protest against the hike in fuel price, in Kolkata, Thursday, 25 February, 2021. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets boatmen and their families, who were allegedly harassed by local police few weeks ago, at Baswar village in Prayagraj, Sunday, 21 February, 2021.
Businessman Robert Vadra rides a bicycle on his way to his office during a protest against the hike in fuel price, in New Delhi, Monday, 22 February, 2021. Drummers perform during the closing ceremony of the annual Urs festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, Monday, 22 February, 2021.Union Home Minister Amit Shah plays an instrument inside Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, in Nagaon District of Assam, Thursday, 25 February, 2021.Congress party workers carry an LPG cylinder during a protest against the price hike of petroleum products, in Lucknow, Thursday, 25 February, 2021. Search for missing people continues in the disaster-hit areas of Tapovan, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, 24 February, 2021.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (centre) joins fishermen as they work for the morning catch on the high-sea, in Kollam, Wednesday, 24 February, 2021. Fire fighters try to douse a fire that broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 24 February, 2021. Farmers harvest cabbage in a field on the outskirts of Ambala district in Haryana, Thursday, 25 February, 2021.A tribal man dressed in his traditional attire stands withhis domestic yak during ‘Losar Panchayat Kiyato’ part of the Snow Festival in Lahaul- Spiti district, Tuesday, 23 February, 2021.
