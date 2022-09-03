In Photos: India This Week

Noida: Pulverized concrete dust covers the neighborhood after demolition of Supertechs twin towers in Noida, Sunday, 28 August. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
(Photo: PTI)
From the demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, 2 September.
Chitradurga: Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanarubeing taken to hospital for health check up, in Chitradurga, Friday, 2 September. Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls and sent to judicial custody, will be shifted to Bengaluru after he developed some health complications in jail.
Noida: Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, Sunday, 28 August. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Hisar: A 4-member team of Goa Police arrives at Sonali Phogats farm house to investigate into her death, in Hisar, Wednesday, 31 August.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession of the Chintamani Ganpati ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
Ranchi: Activists of Jharkhand Youth Bigrade raise slogans during a protest after the death of a class 12 student, who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district, in Ranchi, Monday, 29 August.
Ahmedabad: Devotees carry clay earthen pots as they take part in a procession at the end of Jhulelal Chaliha, a 40-day-long fasting festival of the Sindhi community, in Ahmedabad, Friday, 2 September.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, 27 August.
Hubballi: A policeman keeps watch as devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Hubballi, Friday, 2 September.
Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with UPA MLAs leaves from the CM residence in a bus after a meeting, amid speculation of his disqualification, in Ranchi, Saturday, 27 August.
Devotees transport larger-than-life size idols of Lord Ganesh from a workshop to a pandal ahead of the Ganesh Utsav, in Mumbai, Sunday, 28 August.
Noida: Pulverized concrete dust covers the neighborhood after demolition of Supertechs twin towers in Noida, Sunday, 28 August. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
New Delhi: AAP MLAs display placards during a protest against Lt Governor Vinai Saxena at the State Assembly, in New Delhi, Monday, 29 August.
Patna: Villagers use boats to travel at a flood-affected area as the water level of the Ganga river continues to stay high in the ongoing monsoon season, in Patna, Tuesday, 30 August.
Ghaziabad: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media outside the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank, in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, 30 August. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy on Tuesday.
Ramnagar: People push a car stuck on the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway following heavy monsoon downpour at Ramnagar, Karnataka, Monday, 29 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)