In Photos: India This Week

Agra: Young women celebrate Holi at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra, Wednesday, 16 March.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Karnataka High Court upholding the hijab ban at the state's educational institutions to the country celebrating Holi, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Hubballi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi being greeted by supporters after BJPs victory in UP and other state Assembly elections, in Hubballi, Sunday, 13 March.
Bengaluru: Police personnel at the entrance of Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 15 March. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state, saying that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.
Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in Amritsar, Sunday, 13 March.
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting after the party's debacle in recent Assembly elections of five states, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, 13 March.
Kolkata: Students smear dry colours on each other to celebrate Dol Yatra Utsav in Kolkata, Friday, 18 March.
Chikkamagaluru: Muslim students wearing burqa protest against the Karnataka High Courts verdict on Hijab by boycotting their internal exams in front of IDSG college, in Chikmagalur, Wednesday, 16 March.
Gurugram: Heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, on the eve of the festival of Holi, in Gurugram, Thursday, 17 March.
Gurugram: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 preventive vaccine to a student, at DAV Senior Secondary School in Gurugram, Thursday, 17 March. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday, 16 March.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers during a protest against BJP for alleged delay in Delhi civic polls, in New Delhi, Monday, 14 March.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the crowd during his visit to the site where a fire broke out in shanties at Gokulpuri area, in New Delhi, Saturday, 12 March. Seven people were killed and at least 60 shanties were affected.
Kolkata: Members of Bengal Christian Council pray for peace in Ukraine and Russia, in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Kolkata, Wednesday, 16 March.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with stakeholders involved in Ukraine evacuation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 March.
Pushkar: People celebrate Holi festival in Pushkar, Friday, 18 March.
New Delhi: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 15 March.
Jammu: Members of Shiv Sena Dogra Front protest against stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma regarding The Kashmir Files film issue, in Jammu, Monday, 14 March.
Kochi: Police personnel use water cannons on Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists during their protest, in Kochi, Thursday, 17 March. KSU activists staged a protest in Ernakulam against the harassment of KSU female students in Law College by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists.
