In Photos: India This Week

Devotees pull a chariot during the annual Chithirai festival of Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai, on Friday, 15 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations to the wedding of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, here's a glimpse of India this week.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, at the Parliament House in New Delhi.
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday, 14 April, pose for pictures after their wedding ceremony, outside their residence in Mumbai.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya interacts with media as he is being detained by police on his way to riot-hit Karauli on Wednesday, 13 April.
Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday, 16 April.
A vendor sells Alphonso mangoes of Konkan region at Crawford market in Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April.
An IAF helicopter being used for rescue and relief operations after collision of two cable cars at Trikut Ropeway in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.
Delhi Police personnel remove saffron flags and posters near JNU in New Delhi on Friday, 15 April.
Muslim devotees break their fast during Iftar at New Delhi Jama Masjid, near Parliament House, on Friday, 15 April.
President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a bouquet by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Congress workers protest against the hike in prices of fuel, LPG cylinders, and other essential commodities, in Hubballi on Sunday, 10 April.
Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad supporters wave saffron flags in Gurugram as they participate in Saffron Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.
