In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: People buy kites on the eve of 'Lohri', a winter folk festival, at a shop in Amritsar, on Wednesday, 12 January.
PTI
From Makar Sakranti festival to preparations for Army Day, here's a glimpse of India this week
Mumbai: Residents from Dharavi area prepare a traditional dish, from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery, celebrating the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal on Friday, 14 January.
New Delhi: Army jawans display their war skills during the full dress rehearsal for the Army Day Parade, at Army Parade Ground in New Delhi, on Thursday,13 January.
Manali: Tourists visit the Mall Road following the snowfall in Manali, on Monday, 10 January
Jalpaiguri: Rescue and relief operation after Guwahati-Bikaner Express got derailed at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district, on Thursday, 13 January.
Haridwar: Police personnel arrest Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi in connection with the three-day hate speech conclave in December, in Haridwar, on Thursday, 13 January.
New Delhi: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Elis, hands over the Queen's Baton for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to Olympic Silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, at Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 12 January.
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel pay tribute to SgCt Rohit Chib, who was killed in Kulgam in an encounter with the militants, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu, on Thursday, 13 January.
A member of a Bomb Disposal Squad attempts to defuse an IED bomb found inside a bag at Ghazipur flower market in New Delhi, on Friday, 14 January.
Prayagraj: Devotees gather on the banks of Ganga river to take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti during the ongoing Magh Mela festival at Sangam in Prayagraj on Friday, 14 January.
Lucknow: Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya joins the Samajwadi Party on Friday,14 January.
Kanpur: Election campaign material displayed for sale, ahead of the UP Assembly polls, near Bramha Nagar, in Kanpur, on Wednesday, 12 January.
Kolkata: Artists perform during celebration of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, on Sunday, 9 January.
