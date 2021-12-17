In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: Farmers arrive to offer prayers at Golden Temple after returing from Delhi, in Amritsar, Monday, 13 December.
From the farmer's calling off their year-long agitation to the deadlock in the Parliament, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Ghaziabad: Workers remove barricades as farmers leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, Wednesday.
New Delhi: Farmers prepare to leave from the Ghazipur border after their year-long agitation against contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands.
Gurugram: Farmers on their way to their homes after ending their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in Gurugram, Wednesday.
New Delhi: Farmers pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack and farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Sunday.
Amritsar: Farmers arrive to offer prayers at Golden Temple after returing from Delhi, in Amritsar, Monday. Farmers have called off their year-long agitation against contentious farm reform laws after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands.
Bhopal: Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh near his residence in Bhopal, Thursday. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, also died on Wednesday after a week-long battle with life.
New Delhi: Opposition party members stage a protest march demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Parliament premises in New Delhi, Tuesday.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House as an Opposition leader shows a placard, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham redevelopment project, during the inauguration of the Dham, in Varanasi, Monday, 13 December.
Srinagar: Activists light candles to pay tribute to three policemen who were killed in a militant attack at Zewan yesterday, in Srinagar, Tuesday. 11 other policemen were injured in the attack.
Chennai: National Cadet Corps (NCC) pose for photographs after paying tribute to martyrs on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas' at War Memorial, in Chennai, Thursday. This year marks 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh.
Mumbai: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu upon her arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to martyrs on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Thursday,16 December, 2021. This year marks 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh.