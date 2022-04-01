In Photos: India This Week

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings fans cheer their team during match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday, 31 March.
(Photo: PTI)
From protests over hike in fuel prices to cancellation of the UP Class 12th English exam, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav exchange greetings after taking oath as Members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, 28 March.
Murshidabad: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years, at a school, in Murshidabad district, Thursday, 31 March.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi garlands a two-wheeler during a protest over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders on Thursday, 31 March.
New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday 1 April, during his official visit to India.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 5th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit, through a video conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 March.
New Delhi: A model showcases a creation of designer Nitin Bal Chauhan during the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 March.
Ghaziabad: Officials announce the cancellation of the UP Class 12 English exam following a leak in 24 districts outside an exam centre in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, 30 March.
New Delhi: Nurse staff of Lady Hardinge hospital stages a candle light protest over suicide of Rajashtan's doctor Archana Sharma, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 31 March.
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets with US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 March.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 March.
Bhubaneswar: Activists of Left trade unions shout slogans as they block railway tracks at a station in support of the two-day Bharat Bandh called to protest against the Centre's policies allegedly affecting farmers and workers in Bhubaneswar on Monday, 28 March.
Agra: A farmer harvests wheat in a field behind the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, 31 March 31.
