In Photos: From PM Modi to the Common Man, Here's How India Celebrated Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Diwali with Indian Army jawans on Monday, 24 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Diwali was celebrated on Monday, 24 October with much fanfare across the country.
However, despite the Delhi government's directions and the Supreme Court's orders, several people reportedly flouted the ban on firecrackers in the national capital, leading to the Quality Index (AQI) crossing the hazardous 300-mark in several areas across the city.
The AQI in several other cities entered the poor category, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the common man, here's how India celebrated the festival of lights.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Diwali with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil on Monday, 24 October.
Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers personnel exchange sweets on the occasion of Diwali, at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Monday, 24 October.
Devotees light earthen lamps at the Manjummel Sri Krishna temple on the occasion of Diwali, in Ernakulam on Monday, 24 October.
Devotees light candles and earthen lamps at the Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali, in Amritsar on Monday, 24 October.
Devotees perform puja at a temple on the occasion of Diwali, in Srinagar on Monday, 24 October.
A family celebrating Diwali in Lucknow, on Monday, 24 October.
Children burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, flouting the ban imposed by the Delhi Government, in New Delhi on Monday, 24 October.
Devotees perform the Bali Tharpanam ritual as part of Varakkal Vavu Bali, on the occasion of Diwali at the Kozhikode beach on Monday, 24 October.
Devotees climb the Deviramma hill to offer prayers at the Giri Deviramma temple on the occasion of Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi), in the Chikmagalur district on Monday, 24 October.
A man with his daughter bursts firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, in Srinagar on Monday, 24 October.
