In Photos: From PM Modi to the Common Man, Here's How India Celebrated Diwali

Diwali was celebrated on Monday, 24 October with much fanfare across the country.

However, despite the Delhi government's directions and the Supreme Court's orders, several people reportedly flouted the ban on firecrackers in the national capital, leading to the Quality Index (AQI) crossing the hazardous 300-mark in several areas across the city.

The AQI in several other cities entered the poor category, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the common man, here's how India celebrated the festival of lights.