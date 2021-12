In Photos: Family, Political & Military Leaders Pay Homage to Fallen Soldiers

Hundreds of people – family members, military officials, and senior political leaders – have gathered at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment, to pay their respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier LS Lidder.

General Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel had died in a IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on 8 December.