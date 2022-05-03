In Photos: Eid Celebrations Across India; BSF & Pak Rangers Exchange Sweets

Eid was celebrated across India on Tuesday, 3 May, with zeal and grandeur. Here's a glimpse of the celebrations.
(Photo: PTI)
Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid in Old Delhi.
The Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the India-Pakistan International Border on the occasion of Eid.
Muslim children offer prayers on the occasion of Eid in Bengaluru.
Muslims purchase milk on the final day of fasting outside Jama Masjid on Monday.
Children greet each other after Eid prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla Masjid in New Delhi.
BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh presents sweets to Pakistani Rangers Wing Commander Aamir at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border.
Muslims offer prayers at the Gedu Mia Masjid in Agartala.
Fireworks lit the sky up as Muslim devotees prayed after sighting the moon on Monday, in Varanasi.
Muslims offer prayers at the Jumma mosque in Ahmedabad.
Muslim children greet each other as they celebrate Eid in Jammu.
