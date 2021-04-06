In Photos: Assembly Polls in Four States & One UT 

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and UT of Puducherry were held on 6 April.
Kamrup: Hajong tribal women show their voter identity cards as they wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling station for Assam Assembly polls, at Boko in Kamrup district, Tuesday.  | (Photo: PTI)

In one of the largest polling days after the parliamentary elections of 2019, Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and were held on Tuesday, 6 April. Polling began at 7 am as 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies went to polls across the four states and one UT.

For West Bengal, this was the third phase in an eight-phase election, while in Assam, it was the third and final phase of voting. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry held single-phase polling. The results for all the polls will be declared on 2 May 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, tweeted in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and English, appealing to voters to exercise their democratic right.

As India is undergoing a surge in the number of COVID cases, all polling booths across the states and the UT have been directed to follow COVID-19 protocols.

WEST BENGAL

South 24 Parganas: Voters undergo thermal screening as part of the precautions against COVID-19 as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.
Howrah: Voters on Tuesday stand in queues to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, in Howrah.
South 24 Parganas: Volunteers on Tuesday provide hand sanitiser and mask to an elderly voter at a polling station during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in South 24 Parganas district.
Hooghly: People on Tuesday wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the 3rd phase of Assembly elections in Hooghly. 

TAMIL NADU

Coimbatore: Women wait in a queue at a polling station in Coimbatore to cast their votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
Chennai: A physically challenged voter is offered help at a polling station in Chennai during voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Tuesday. 
Nilgiris: Kota tribal people show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station in Nilgiris.
Nagercoil: Elderly voters after casting their votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in Nagercoil.

PUDUCHERRY

Electors defy the soaring mid-day temperature and follow COVID-safety measures to cast their votes at the Kalapet constituency in Puducherry.
Volunteers and ramp & wheelchair facilities at all the poll booths ensure an inclusive election in Puducherry.
A COVID-19 patient casts his vote at the Indira Nagar constituency, Puducherry, during the last hour of voting by following all safety measures.

ASSAM

Guwahati: Voters queue up to cast their votes at a polling station, during the third and final phase of Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Kamrup: Hajong tribal women show their voter identity cards as they wait in the queue to cast their votes at a polling Station for Assembly polls, at Boko in Kamrup district, Tuesday. 
Guwahati: People pose for photographs in front of a mural dedicated to COVID warriors after votes for Assembly polls at a model polling station in Guwahati. 

KERALA

Chettialathoor. One of the remote polling stations in Sulthan Bathery LAC, Wayanad district, inside Wayanad Wild Life Sanctury, Kerala.
Kariyan from Maancheri comes all the way from his home on the hills to cast his vote. Visuals from Nedunkayam, Malappuram Dist. Kerala.
People wait for their turn to vote outside a booth in Wayanad District, Kerala.

