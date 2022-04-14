In Photos: Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Across India

Here's how the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated across India.
(Photo: PTI)
People belonging to the Lambani community take part in a rally on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Bengaluru.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, at Parliament House.
Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya pay tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while paying tribute to Babasaheb B R Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi.
People click photos of a statue of Babasaheb B R Ambedkar at Parliament Street in New Delhi.
BSP supremo Mayawati pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar at the party office in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Pratima in Lucknow.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after paying tribute to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Patna.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar in Bengaluru.
Miniature statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar at a stall in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Central Hall of Parliament House. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and others were also seen.
