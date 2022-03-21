In Viral Video, Youth Explains Why He Runs From Noida to Barola Every Night

In a heartwarming video that is doing the rounds on social media, a youth can be seen jogging a distance of 10 km from Noida's Sector 16 to Barola at midnight, refusing a lift from filmmaker Vinod Kapri who chanced upon the boy while driving.
(Video Screengrab: Twitter/Vinod Kapri)
In a heartwarming video that is doing the rounds on social media, a 19-year-old can be seen jogging a distance of 10 km from Noida's Sector 16 to Barola at midnight, refusing a lift from filmmaker Vinod Kapri who chanced upon him while driving.
When offered to be dropped home by Kapri, the youth says he wishes to jog home instead: "I always run on my way back home. I work in McDonalds, Sector 16. I run back home at night because otherwise I don't get time to run."
When asked why he needs to jog, the youth says, "To join the army." "In the mornings, I'm not able to wake up and run, as I have to go to work by 8 am and cook food," the youth from Uttarakhand's Almora tells Kapri.
"This is PURE GOLD Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he would be in some trouble and I should offer him a lift. However, he declined my repeated offers. You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," Kapri wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.
As the conversation continues between the filmmaker in the car and the scurrying youth, the latter tells his interrogator that he lives with his brother in Barola, and that their mother is presently admitted in the hospital.
Teasing the boy, Kapri warns him that the clip he's shooting may go viral. "Who will recognise me?" the boy says, sceptical. "If it goes viral, it's okay. I'm not doing anything wrong," he adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)