In a Setback for Sidhu, Punjab Cong to Contest Polls Under Joint Leadership

Chief of Punjab Congress' campaign committee Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday, 29 December, declared that the party will contest the upcoming state elections under a "joint leadership", putting rest to rumours surrounding the party's Chief Ministerial face.

"We had never announced chief ministerial face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce chief ministerial face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress," Jakhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.