Resolving Issues Like J&K Imperative for Peace: Imran Khan to Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, 29 March, wrote to his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi, stressing on the importance of creating an “enabling environment” for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.
Khan’s letter came in response to that of PM Modi, sent on Tuesday, 23 March, to extend greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Thanking PM Modi for his letter, Khan, as per PTI, said that the people of Pakistan also desire peaceful cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.
Further, the Pakistan PM pointed out that creation of an "enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue."
He also wished India best in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi, in a letter to Khan on Tuesday, had said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but in an atmosphere ‘devoid of terror and hostility,’ reported news agency PTI.
The letter, which the government maintained is a routine exercise, was written on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
The letter also called COVID-19 a “difficult time for humanity,” and conveyed Modi’s best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan “for dealing with the challenges” of the pandemic.
A separate letter was reportedly sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined