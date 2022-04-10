Imran Khan Loses No-Trust Vote, Nominations of New PM Due Today

Imran Khan has lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly. The results of the vote were declared around 1:00 PST (1:30 IST), with 174 members favouring the resolution of no-trust.

The Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned and the House will meet again on 11 April at 2 pm to elect a new PM. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who chaired the no-trust vote session, said the nomination papers for the new PM may be submitted by 2 PM on 10 April and the scrutiny would be done by 3 PM.

Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, is being considered a frontrunner to be Pakistan's next prime minister. In his address to the National Assembly, the 70-year-old leader said, "We won't send innocent people to jail. We won't take revenge. But law will take its course, and justice will take its course."