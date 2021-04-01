Implementation of Labour Codes Deferred Beyond 1 April: Reports

The government has delayed implementing the labour codes beyond 1 April, citing delay on the part of several industrial states that have not yet finalised their rules.

29 central labour laws governing occupational safety, minimum wages, and social security were consolidated into four Labor Codes. The Code on Wages was passed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2019.

The Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, were all passed by the Parliament in 2020.