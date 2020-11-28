Langar for Cops, Protesters: Images of Hope at Farmers Protest

Amid images of tear gas shelling and lathi-charge at the farmers protest, there were some images that rekindle hope. The Quint Amid images of tear gas shelling and lathicharge, there were some images from the farmers protest that instil hope. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India Amid images of tear gas shelling and lathi-charge at the farmers protest, there were some images that rekindle hope.

Amid images of tear gas shelling, stone-pelting and police lathi-charge, there were some images from the ongoing farmers' protest that rekindle hope. A video from Karnal showed few Sikhs serving food and water to policemen, dressed in uniform and some even wearing riot gear. A report from NDTV said the food was served by a gurudwara on the National Highway 1, although it wasn’t clear if the gurudwara was connected to the protesting farmers.

Several other social media users shared images of protesting farmers feeding and offering water to policemen, who till Friday morning were trying to stop them from entering Delhi before Centre allowed them to cross the border.

Meanwhile, the farmers who reached Delhi’s Burari ground were fed at a langar (community kitchen) by a couple of good samaritans and local gurudwaras.

Even though farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have rallied at Tikari and Singhu borders as well as Burari, have brought along their own dry provisions and other essentials to prepare food in community kitchens (langar) for the protesters, there are people who don't have any arrangements for meals during the agitation.