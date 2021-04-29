‘Due to COVID Stress’: IIT Prof Apologises for ‘Casteist’ Abuses

The year-long preparatory course is for students with reservations who clear the cut off but don’t get seats. They sign up to try for the following academic year. The faculty member plays a significant role here in grading and recommending a student for a seat in the IITs across the country.

The teacher, an associate psundayrofessor of Humanities and Social Science at the institute, identified as Dr Seema Singh called a student “bloody bastard”. She warned him that if he did not leave the class, then she would award him no marks because of his "bad behaviour". She went on to say that she would give a zero to all the 128 students in the class as well.

The recordings were posted on Sunday, 25 April, anonymously on a Facebook confession page of IIT Kharagpur.

Singh said, “This is the minimum you can do for the country. If you do not get out of the class, I will give you zero. I have 20 marks for you, will give zero to all 120 of you if you don’t leave the class.”