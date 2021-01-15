Following Protests, Goa CM to Move IIT Campus out of Shel-Melauli

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on 15 January that the government was moving the IIT-Goa project, which was to be constructed in Shel Lelauli, to another location. This decision has been taken following opposition from locals and keeping the public sentiment in mind.

“On the request of the Health Minister (Vishwajit Rane) and the citizens of Sattari we have decided to cancel the project at Melauli and we will shift it to another location. If the people of the village have decided that they do not want the project and discussions have taken place, then we do not want to cause any trouble. This has nothing to do with the elections. Rane is not scared of winning the next election… The discussion has been about keeping the project in Goa but moving it to another location,” Sawant said, according to The Indian Express.