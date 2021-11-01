If Taliban Moves Towards India, an Airstrike Is Ready: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, 1 November, said that India's neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan were feeling disturbed because of the Taliban, but if the radical outfit moved towards India, an airstrike would be ready to meet them, PTI reported.
Adityanath then went on to attack the Opposition.
Talking about Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Adityanath, according to a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s UP unit, said, "His (Rajbhar's) thought process is confined only to the development of his family. While the father wanted to become a minister, one son wanted to be an MP, and another an MLC. The shops of such people indulging in blackmailing must be shut."
"There were two ministers from the Rajbhar community in my cabinet. In the Cabinet meeting, one minister opposed the construction of a memorial in honour of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, while Anil Rajbhar wanted a grand memorial to be built," he added.
"Today, a grand memorial is being built in Bahraich. The BJP government has named the medical college in Bahraich after Suheldev. What have the opposition parties done for Maharaja Suheldev?"
He also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress and said they have nothing to do with development. Taking a dig at SP, Adityanath asked whether those "who murdered Ram devotees have the courage to seek apology from the people of the country."
He also said that the "followers of Muhammad Ghori and invader Ghazi fear that if a Suheldev memorial is built, people will forget Ghazi, and trash those indulging in political blackmailing. This is why they indirectly oppose the memorial of Suheldev."
(With inputs from PTI.)