1 Soldier Killed, 10 Injured in Naxal Attack in Sukma

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries at around 3:30 am.

An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit was killed and 10 others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district late on Saturday night, 29 November, reported PTI.

According to a news report in NDTV, the attack took place at the Chintalnar forest area when the joint troops of 206 CoBRA along with Chhattisgarh police were carrying out a special operation.