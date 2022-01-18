I&B Ministry Issues Notice to Zee Tamil on Kids Satire Show That ‘Mocked the PM’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking comments regarding the complaint filed by BJP State President of IT and Social Media Cell, Tamil Nadu, CTR Nirmal Kumar.

The complaint was filed alleging that ‘obnoxious’ comments were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Tamil reality show recently.

The notice states that the “Ministry has received a complaint against telecast of a TV programme Junior Super Star Season 4 on January 15 by Zee Tamil TV channel” and that the extract of the complaint was attached to the notice.