Hype Over India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Record is ‘Kaafi Real’

India on Monday, 21 June, vaccinated a record over 90 lakh citizens. The day also marked the first day of the new vaccination policy which was centralised to provide the states with free vaccines by the Narendra Modi-led government.
Even amid reports of several states hoarding vaccines for days ahead of 21 June to achieve this feat, the Centre surely achieved what it meant to – praises and headlines.
However, a spiking graph of vaccination numbers is as real as the spikes in other parameters like unemployment, inflation, and COVID-19 cases during the second wave.
