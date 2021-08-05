Two Men Die Cleaning Manhole in Hyderabad: Where are GHMC Sewer Jets?

It must be recalled that in 2017, the Telangana government had introduced around 70 units of ‘mini sewer jetting machines’ in a bid to end manual scavenging, which continued to exist despite a ban on it. The machines were compact and could comfortably swerve through narrow streets. When asked if the zone had adequate jetting machines, the Deputy Commissioner said, “We have four mini sewer jetting machines in the zone. Additionally, there was another huge machine that would replace manual scavenging, but we do not know why the contractor made the deceased persons get into the manhole. We will know the reason only after summoning him.”

Contractors in Hyderabad have taken these jet sewer units on loan, facilitated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. In this case, in order to expedite the works before the contract period ends, the contractor made the two men get into the manhole.