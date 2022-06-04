Mercedes Gang Rape Case: One More Arrested by Hyderabad Police, Total Now at 2

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault)
Hyderabad police on Saturday, 4 June, made the second arrest in the gang rape case while forces remained on the lookout for the remaining three accused in places outside the city.
The second arrest is of a minor, who is the son of an influential public figure.
A group of young men had allegedly raped a minor girl inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad on Saturday, 28 May. The incident took place while the 17-year-old girl was returning from a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills. The accused had offered to drop the girl home in their car, as per the police. While returning, they allegedly parked the car and raped her.
Police on Friday evening arrested one person in the case, identified as Saduddin Malik. Police teams were still searching for Omair Khan (18), the other accused major and two other juveniles.
While the girl had initially not reported the incident to her family, since she had visible injuries on her neck from the assault, her father lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station.
As per the complaint, the minor had gone to the party on the afternoon of 28 May. At around 5.30 pm, a few men escorted her out of there and asked her to sit inside a red Mercedes, The News Minute reported.
The police are also probing CCTV footage in connection with the incident, which apparently shows the girl leaving with a group of boys between 5 pm and 6 pm.
"Later on, they misbehaved with my daughter and even inflicted minor injuries over her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," the father's initial complaint stated.
The police on 31 May booked a case for "outraging the modesty of a woman" and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the survivor reported the sexual assault to the medical officer, the charge of rape was added to the case.
The accused were also charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from NDTV and The News Minute.)
