Hyd Becoming 'Surveillance City', Use of Facial Recognition Must Stop: Amnesty

Hyderabad is the second city in the world where the campaign has been launched, after the previous leg of research into surveillance in New York City. Conducting research in two neighbourhoods of Hyderabad along with the Internet Freedom Foundation and Article 19, Amnesty International found on mapping visible outdoor CCTV infrastructure that the Kala Pathar and Kishan Bagh localities had CCTV coverage in about 53.7% and 62.7% of their entire area.