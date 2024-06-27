'Humanity First': How These Men Sacrificed Bakrid To Save Train Accident Victims

Twelve Muslim men spent their entire Bakrid in rescuing victims in the Kanchanjunga train accident.
For 25-year-old Mohammad Rahul, a resident of Nirmal Jote village in Darjeeling, this Bakrid was like none other he had witnessed in his life. It was 9 AM on 17 June, Rahul had just finished his Eid prayers at the Eidgah along with his friends when they heard a loud crashing noise
A goods train travelling at high speed had hit Kanchanjanga Express a passenger train moving on the same track. This resulted in the derailment of four coaches from the rear of the passenger train and five wagons of the goods train.
Rahul and 12 other Muslim college students immediately left the Eid celebrations and rushed to help.
"It was horrifying what we saw. The passengers were screaming: 'Help me, brother save me first.' For 24 hours, we tried to rescue as many victims as we could," Rahul recalled.
Besides Mohammad Rahul, the men involved in the rescue included Sahid Alam, Mohammad Raju, Mohammad Najir Hossain, Mohammad Ajaharuddin, Mohammad Hashen and Mohammad Akbar.
Rahul and other students who helped rescue the victims of Kanchanjunga train accident.
As many as 10 people, including a six-year-old child died in the accident. The 'Kavach' train protection system has not yet been installed for the region’s rail network. The system mainly continuously monitors train movement and transmits signals ahead to the locomotives.
The train accident spot near Rangapani in West Bengal.
These college students recalled that it was tough to even get an ambulance to reach the spot. Hence, they ran to the spot and physically carried many of the injured people.
"We ran 7 kilometers back and forth from the accident spot to the hospital. We called a friend for a car to take the people to hospital. From the village, we also brought rods, cutters and ladders as the people were severely stuck," noted Rahul.
Narrating the condition of the injured passengers, he said:
The college students and villagers who rushed to rescue the victims.
The initial probe into the Kanchanjunga Express accident has suggested there were lapses by the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri Rail Division and the crew of the goods train that hit the passenger train.
The railways has also set up a probe team of six senior officials who have filed their preliminary report, as per PTI.
Meanwhile, the students who spent over 24 hours in helping the victims said it was a collective effort of the entire village.
Most of the residents of Nirmal Jote are Muslims and they were all looking forward to Bakrid. According to these students, "no house cooked food that day."
Similarly, Alam said they had a different plan for Bakrid.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met them the same day, thanked them and gave them sweets as a gesture.
