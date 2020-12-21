Waiting Period for HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers Till March: Report

Four-wheeler and two-wheeler owners reportedly will have to wait till March 2021 to book appointments for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles, reported PTI.

Earlier this week, the Delhi transport department will start fining vehicles up to Rs 10,000 who do not have their high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles.

Delhiites can be fined ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Registered vehicles of other states are not included in this.

The department has earlier notified Delhiites to get their HSRP and colour-coded stickers affixed. According to reports, the operation will be held in nine of 11 districts currently. One police team has been deployed in each district for action.