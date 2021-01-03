HP Police Rescues Over 300 Tourists Near Atal Tunnel Post Snowfall

Over 300 tourists who were stranded near the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang were rescued by the Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday, 3 January after a fresh snowfall, an official told PTI.

Kullu SP Gaurav Singh told PTI that some tourists who had crossed the tunnel on Saturday morning were unable to find a resting place in Lahaul due to snowfall and were stranded midway while returning to Manali.

The Lahaul-Spiti Police coordinated with Kullu Police and sent vehicles through the tunnel in the evening. But due to snow and slippery roads, the vehicles got stuck on their way to Manali.

Around 70 vehicles were deployed for the rescue operation. The vehicles included a 48-seater bus, a 24-seater police bus and one police quick reaction team (QRT).