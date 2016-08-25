Here’s How to Spot a Krishna! (Cuteness Alert)

The Quint
(This Janmashtami, why not spend a couple of minutes aww-ing at these cute little Krishnas? The Quint has helpfully republished this aww-inducing article from its archives, originally published in August 2016.)
It’s Janmashtami, the birthday of the cutest God of Hinduism!
Imagine you’re walking along a street or a market place or happen to be in a Chennai playschool (Little Elly, Velathery) full of kids. How do you spot a Krishna? Watch this. Find out. Share. Subscribe.
