Here’s How to Spot a Krishna! (Cuteness Alert)

It’s Janmashtami and Krishna’s everywhere! But how do you know it’s Krishna when you see him? Watch this.
(This Janmashtami, why not spend a couple of minutes aww-ing at these cute little Krishnas? The Quint has helpfully republished this aww-inducing article from its archives, originally published in August 2016.)

It’s Janmashtami, the birthday of the cutest God of Hinduism!
Imagine you’re walking along a street or a market place or happen to be in a Chennai playschool (Little Elly, Velathery) full of kids. How do you spot a Krishna? Watch this. Find out. Share. Subscribe.

