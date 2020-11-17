How to Get a PVC Aadhaar Card Online: Check Detailed Steps

Residents who do not have a registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered/Alternate Mobile Number.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UADAI) on Sunday, 15 November, launched a new "Order Aadhaar Card" service which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on a PVC card by paying nominal charges.

Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.

It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID and paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident's address by speed post.

The resident can use their Aadhaar Number/Virtual Identification Number/EID to order Aadhaar card. The Aadhaar card comes with security features like digitally signed Secure QR code, hologram, ghost image, Guilloche pattern etc.

The Aadhaar preview is available on use of registered mobile only. Time-Based-One-Time-Password (TOTP) can also be used via m-Aadhaar Application.