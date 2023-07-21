‘Modi Breaks Silence’: How Foreign Media Has Covered Manipur Viral Video

A video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and their private parts touched by a Meitei mob has sparked outrage.
(Photo:A ltered by The Quint)
"Modi speaks out after video of sexual assault on women in Manipur emerges," read The Guardian's report.
The Los Angeles Times' report was headlined "India’s Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence after video of mob molesting women."
"Manipur: India video shows how rape is weaponised in conflict," said BBC.
"Video of Sexual Assault Goes Viral in India, Renewing Attention on Ethnic Conflict," said The New York Times.
"Viral video of a sexual assault in India sparks outrage and protest," The Washington Post read.
Al Jazeera noted: "Outrage in India over video of Manipur women paraded naked, raped"
The London Evening Standard said, "Two women paraded naked by mob and sexually assaulted in India, sparking national outrage."
