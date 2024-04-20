'Alarm Bells Ringing': High Debt Pinches Poor Amid Inflation, Slow Income Growth

"India's household debt has risen to approximately 40 percent of its GDP as of December 2023," a report by financial services company Motilal Oswal stated in a report that was published last month.

This trend could mean that the Indian economy is under serious financial stress.

Household debt means that the total sum of all the various types of outstanding loans in the economy is equal to 40 percent of India’s GDP ($4.1 trillion) as of the third quarter last year.

These loans are categorised as:

Secured Loans, which are taken on a collateral and include – housing loans, loans against gold, car loans, mortgages, etc.

Unsecured Loans, which are not taken on a collateral and include student loans as well as personal loans.

Hence, the total of all these outstanding loans is equal to 1.6 trillion dollars. According to the report, among all these, unsecured personal loans have grown at the fastest pace.