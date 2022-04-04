Seven Houseboats Destroyed in Massive Fire at Srinagar's Nigeen Lake

Seven houseboats and three sheds were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in the India Palace Houseboat, anchored behind the Nigeen Club in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, early on Monday, 4 April.

An official of the Fire and Emergency Department said that six fire tenders were rushed to the spot at around 2 am on Monday. However, the houseboats on Nigeen Lake were substantially damaged before the fire was contained.