'Hope State Govt Takes Strict Action': PM Modi on Birbhum Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 23 March, expressed concern over the violence unleashed in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight charred bodies were recovered, and said that he would "assure all possible help from Centre to State."

"I hope state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," the PM added.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and instructed the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to ensure that "witnesses are adequately protected and not threatened or influenced by anyone."