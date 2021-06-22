Hold Local Polls in 9 TN Districts by 15 September: SC Tells SEC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 June pulled up the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) over the pending local elections for its nine new districts, and directed the body to organise the polling exercise by 15 September.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said: "We will give you time till September 15 to complete the election process. It is only nine districts. If not done, we will initiate contempt action against the state poll body."
The bench further asserted that the tenure of the local representatives has already expired in 2018-19, PTI reported.
To this, the bench stated: "Covid is a good excuse in all matters," NDTV quoted.
The court's notification came in view of a plea submitted by the then opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which had sought the cancelling of the state poll body's notification of 2019.
The DMK had alleged that the poll body did not provide women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes quota on the basis of the 2011 Census, and was employing a dated 1991 Census for this purpose.
