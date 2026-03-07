Hola Mohalla: Where the Colour of Oneness Subdues All in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

This is the house of Simardeep Singh, a part-time photographer who is currently working at a factory in Italy. Our host is his wife, Ishmeet Kaur, and their family. There are scores of mattresses and blankets spread across their house — in the bedrooms, living room, verandah and terrace.

Devotees from across the country, many from Delhi-NCR, are staying at their home. Many of them are also Nihang Sikhs. The family has opened up their kitchen – everyone is free to walk in and grab whatever they like. Ishmeet is also preparing fresh, hot meals at the request of the sangat, the holy congregation.

The house is bustling with activity, just as the streets outside. In one corner, someone’s napping after a long journey while in another, a group of devotees is chatting. The two mirrors in the corridor are thronged by Sikh men and women who are tying their dastars and dumallas, the traditional round turbans.

Ishmeet also ties a dastar, many Sikh women do. This represents not just commitment towards the Guru but also the egalitarian principles of Sikhism — a turban is traditionally worn only by the male heir but the Sikh school of thought extends it to everyone.

“Whenever sangat comes here, either for Hola Mohalla or for any other religious programme, we host them at our house. Everything we have is given by the Guru, even this seva is being carried out by his blessings,” Ishmeet tells me. Seva is the Sikh concept of selfless service.

“I was born into a Hindu family in Sonipat, Haryana but had always been influenced by the Sikh way of life. I formally converted to Sikhism in 2014 after taking part in the Amrit (baptism) ceremony at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. While my family initially resisted when I shared my feelings with them, they were very happy after I chose this path.” Ishmeet married Simardeep in 2017 and has since been living in Anandpur Sahib.

After changing clothes, we head up to the terrace, where the family has arranged langar. Even the visitors joined them in preparing and serving the food, cleaning utensils, and so on. The langar here starts as early as 6 am and goes on well after midnight. We treat ourselves with hot rotis, kadhi rice, dal, curd and sweet jalebis. Milk, tea and coffee are served multiple times a day. All, completely free of cost.